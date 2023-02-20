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Collection by Thomas Albrecht

Articles

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The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
After purchasing a property on the outskirts of Madrid with two other families, José Vega and Jackie Hellman partnered with delavegacanolasso to design their TK-square-foot home.
After purchasing a property on the outskirts of Madrid with two other families, José Vega and Jackie Hellman partnered with delavegacanolasso to design their TK-square-foot home.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
Bespoke oak joinery in the entrance offers a practical zone with a built-in bench seat, pegs for coats and bags, shelving, and concealed storage for shoes and everyday clutter.
Bespoke oak joinery in the entrance offers a practical zone with a built-in bench seat, pegs for coats and bags, shelving, and concealed storage for shoes and everyday clutter.

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