Archtober Opening 2015 - Designing Affordability: Quicker, Smarter, More Efficient Housing

Designing Affordability: Quicker, Smarter, More Efficient Housing Now presented 23 case studies that addressed ways of reducing costs without compromising design quality. The exhibition examined how architects, engineers, planners, policy makers, tenants, and homeowners are crafting innovative ways to reduce the cost of housing by rethinking how we build, maintain, and occupy structures. The strategies include reimagining public housing, leveraging land, building simply, deploying technology, rethinking home life, constructing modularly, and building incrementally.