Architecture

The living room also connects to a deck via sliding doors from B&amp;B Doors and Windows.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
Now a one-bedroom, it flexes from family home to makerspace with ease.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The black trend from the main house continues in a guesthouse/studio and garage with a Rais woodburning stove. Simple plywood furniture and built-ins keep the space feeling efficient and functional for whoever may be visiting.
"We used color to highlight different elements and bring a little more attitude to the house,
Pernilla collaborated with local craftspeople to utilize different types of woodwork throughout the house. The facade’s vertical spruce panels were sourced nearby, and the steel roof was manufactured in the area.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
The new cedar will age naturally, gaining a silver patina over time. The garage was refaced with stucco.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
Designed in the early 1950s by architect Roscoe Hemenway for the inventor of the famous View–Master toy, this ranch house was reimagined by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson for enhanced views, light, and indoor/outdoor connection.
An Eames lounge
Architect Helena Rivera wanted to ensure the new kitchen felt like a natural extension of the original house, and so took cues from the existing visual language. The main living space, for example, features large, round Secto pendant lamps crafted from bent birch timber. The circular skylight in the kitchen is offset with narrow timber ceiling battens, echoing the design of these pendants. “I don’t think you immediately notice the connection between shapes and materials but this definitely helps tie in the main space to the new extension,” says Rivera.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parents’ Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The goal was to turn the space into a guest suite that “feels like an out of body experience; a Willy Wonka vacation hideaway,” says the designer, who now lives in the ADU</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
Black steel rails look sharp against the exposed brick wall, which was painted white in keeping with the high contrast palette.
The home now has a designated foyer, which Joshi-Gupta color-blocked with Farrow and Ball’s “Green Smoke,” to “create a sense of grounding and scale,” says the interior designer.
