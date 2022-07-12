Architecture
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
Architect Helena Rivera wanted to ensure the new kitchen felt like a natural extension of the original house, and so took cues from the existing visual language. The main living space, for example, features large, round Secto pendant lamps crafted from bent birch timber. The circular skylight in the kitchen is offset with narrow timber ceiling battens, echoing the design of these pendants. “I don’t think you immediately notice the connection between shapes and materials but this definitely helps tie in the main space to the new extension,” says Rivera.
