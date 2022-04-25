SubscribeSign In
Collection by Su T Fitterman

Architecture

The living room built in does it all - from seating to storage to entertaining.
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
"Radical sustainability
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
Interior designer Laura Britt and architect Stephen Andrews took notes from WELL Building Standards—and their physician client—to craft a nurturing family residence that also protects against harsh weather.
Seattle-based Robert Hutchison Architecture worked with the homeowners to design an addition to the residence that respects its original post-and-beam construction.
Although it’s “veiled” from the street, the light-filled hideaway amplifies its connection to the outdoors.
With an eye to making the home eco-friendly, both structures were built of prefabricated cross-laminated timber, while large openings, like the sliders in the kitchen, promote cross-ventilation.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
A design dream team connects a 1980s dwelling to its spectacular site in Paradise Valley, Arizona
