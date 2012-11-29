Antibodies: The Campanas in Palm Springs

Making its only West Coast stop before shipping out to Mexico and Japan, Antibodies: The Works of Fernando and Humberto Campana, 1999-2009 is currently on view at the Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs, California. The Campana Brothers have been at the fore of the design world not just for their playful forms and embrace of overlooked materials (stuffed animals, anyone?), but because the Brazilian duo has continued to surprise. From now until February 24 you've got as good a chance as any to see a decade of their best work under one roof in sunny Palm Springs. Click through for quick tour of what's put the Campanas squarely on the international furniture map.