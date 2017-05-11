Announcing the Material Change Finalists

We were blown away by the caliber of the 120 textile designs received in the Material Change design competition. Partnering with Lulan, we challenged readers to submit an original modern textile design idea using traditional weaving techniques and construction methods as inspiration. Below are the seven finalists. Check back in on October 9 to find out whose design will be put into production by Lulan.

A New Take on ChevronBasket WeaveBrocade LatticeEmpowering Indigenous Artisans Through Design - Native Trade 4SimplicitySympa 3Tribal Triangle