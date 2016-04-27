Collection by Rapt Studio
Ancestry.com
A company based on the connection of family to identity with an office based on the connection of brand to identity.
Ancestry.com operates the largest network of genealogy and historical websites around the globe. The company allows people to connect to their ancestors or living family members. Building Ancestry.com’s identity and brand through space is done with an open environment, classic design with modern furnishings, and gather spaces that encourage collaboration to evoke a sense of family.