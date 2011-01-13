An Attic Studio in Stockholm

In a 495-square-foot attic in the Söder neighborhood of Stockholm, interior designer Jimmy Schonning—a local celebrity for his role in the Swedish TV shows "Finally at Home" and "Styling Emergency"—has carved out a sweet and stylish home. His diminutive studio is chockablock with creative storage solutions (built-in closets; a washer and drier hidden under a workbench in the bathroom) and loads of personality. With photographs courtesy of photographer Per Magnus Persson, click through for a tour.