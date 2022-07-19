A coumarou deck at the back of the house provides John, Erik, and their dog, Ludwig, with a tranquil place to unwind. “We get an immense amount of enjoyment out of it,” Erik says.
The Douglas fir ceiling with its exposed beams make sleeping area very restful, a feeling which is amplified when it rains and the light drumming is heard on the roof as though in a tent. A built-in wardrobe which serves the bedroom also acts as a division between the bedroom and the dining room.
The lime plaster that covers all the walls in the home have been left exposed, rather than painted over. ‘You can see every sweep of the trowel, which helps to capture the light differently to a flat painted wall,’ says Christian. ‘We love the raw finish that it provides.’