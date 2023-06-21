The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.