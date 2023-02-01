SubscribeSign In
Collection by Jan Randall

Airstream

The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
The exterior of the chassis was brought back to life with a fresh coat of paint in a blue-gray hue inspired by Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
A look at the double bunk-beds that can convert into couches when not in use.
A neutral color palette is combined with wood flooring and cabinetry to provide warmth in the airy interior space.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
In the minimalist yet warm kitchen, dinnerware and food storage, including ceramic jars purchased at discount stores, “serve a dual purpose of function and decor,” says Ashton.
"Since we both work from home, this is the spot that sees the most action, so it was important to us that this area was especially inviting," says Taylor.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
Sliding walls wallpapered with Pimpernell by William Morris separate the bathroom from the lounge/sleeping space.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
