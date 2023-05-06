SubscribeSign In
ADU's

Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
The home's original butternut paneling in the kitchen inspired new white oak cabinetry for its open plan layout.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
