The target market for the KONGA Cabin is initially Scandinavian countries, but the couple have also had enquiries from Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. According to the founders of KONGA, it is intended to be used for short-term rentals, a luxury hotel room in a remote location, or a “hideaway house” for landowners.
"The idea is that when you’re inside the house, you feel that you are outside and within the woods,” explain the architects. "Continuing with this idea, the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
