The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
The interior walls and ceiling are made from oiled oak veneer combined with rough Rotband plaster walls. The floors are oversized oak planks—“to feel the natural timber on your bare feet,” says Goda—and the furniture is also crafted primarily from oak, with graphic black metal details.
The terrace connects directly to the interior, extending the living space outside. “In the same way that the KONGA Cabin is connected to nature, the interior and exterior materials are closely related,” explains architect, Mette Fredskild.
The target market for the KONGA Cabin is initially Scandinavian countries, but the couple have also had enquiries from Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. According to the founders of KONGA, it is intended to be used for short-term rentals, a luxury hotel room in a remote location, or a “hideaway house” for landowners.
Each modular cabin is built in the KONGA factory in Lithuania, and can be set up on site in a single day.
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
This family opted to have a sauna on their property, which comprises 130 square feet.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
All-black furnishings match the blackened exterior siding of the cabins.
In the larger cabin, there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.
The newest cabin, Milla Long, features a full primary suite on the ground floor of its 450 square feet.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the living area of the My Milla model keeps it connected to the landscape.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
"The idea is that when you’re inside the house, you feel that you are outside and within the woods,” explain the architects. "Continuing with this idea, the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
