The garden’s curvaceous planters “mimic the topography of a mountain,” Ary says. The topsoil in them helps keep the apartment below cool during the summer and stores stormwater runoff. Outdoor furniture from Vondom fills the seating area.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
“We love how spacious and light it feels with the high ceilings, and the wood makes it feel warm and welcoming,” say the clients, Fran and Dave.
Throughout the renovation, off-black apertures amplify the surrounding lush vegetation.