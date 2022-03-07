SubscribeSign In
The shed-roof clerestory pop-up mimics the pitch of the original home’s roofline.
The picture window drops to the floor, so as to make the connection between inside and out more fluid. Kaplan divided the backyard into two sections, with the portion against the window imagined as a “quiet, Zen garden made of sedum,” says the architect.
The living room wing cantilevers 26 feet off the main structure.
The addition was shifted into the trees so that it doesn’t overwhelm the site. That also gives the main living spaces a treehouse-like feel when gazing out from inside.
Architect Brett Farrow creates a wood-wrapped family home that celebrates coastal living.
The 1,800-square-foot home features a cantilevered design and diagonal cladding similar to that of Breuer’s own 1947 Connecticut residence. Hufft replaced the roof but maintained its flat profile—though finding the correct two-inch metal flashing was a challenge. “These are the details that make the original what I consider a masterpiece,” Hufft says.
here are gardens on every level, contextualizing the home within its mountain landscape.
Orchard House is a modern interpretation of the Californian farmhouse. Cary Bernstein Architect thoughtfully integrated architectural and landscape elements that mirror the neutral palette of the surrounding countryside.
The exposed concrete is thoughtfully balanced with warm wood and minimalist details.
A string of glass hallways connect the four pavilions, bringing a slice of the great outdoors inside.
A timber-lined study on the upper floor of the parents' suite overlooks a private outdoor courtyard open to the sky and tree canopy.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
Keyan Mizani and Alexia Zerbinis work from a ground-floor storefront studio that could be converted to either a garage or a leasable accessory dwelling unit.
