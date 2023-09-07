SubscribeSign In
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, tech industry veterans from Silicon Valley, called on architect Christi Azevedo to rebrand a fusty house in San Francisco’s Noe Valley, starting with the street view. Cedar boards, charred using the Japanese technique shou sugi ban, replaced plywood siding.
Alter Interiors Ocean Beach Kitchen
“This sink is one of the craziest things I've done in my whole career,” says Kaplan, who had his long-time stone fabricator build it from scratch, crafted with mitered pieces of marble fit together so the veining runs through uninterrupted in “beautiful waterfalls,” and the infinity drain is tiled out of view.
The goal for the first floor was to embrace the shade provided by the mature trees, create a rich material moment, and incorporate all of the storage that the family would need.
