A Wheelchair-Accessible Adaptive Reuse Project in London

Brod Hart’s home in London’s Finsbury Park neighborhood is hidden away on a quiet street filled with the typical Victorian houses that populate the area. But behind the large steel doors that shield it from view stands what once began as stables, later served as a piano factory, and finally was converted to a wheelchair-accessible private residence. Hart managed the renovation himself and lived on-site during the process, which was challenging. His clever DIY skills and design tricks paid off: The end result is an industrial-chic modern house, fully accessible to wheelchair users.