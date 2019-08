Dwell welcomes three state-of-the-art prefabs to the Los Angeles Convention Center for our 10th annual Dwell on Design conference. The Monogram Modern Home, Fort Peck Indian Reservation show home by Make It Right and Method Home, and Airbnb Home will be on display at Dwell Outdoor from Friday, May 29th until Sunday, May 31st. Click through the slideshow to see what each has to offer.