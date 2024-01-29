A floating Fireorb wood stove warms the living room. To avoid the odd nooks and crannies that an A frame’s roofline creates, low shelves were built along the wall to hold fire wood.
Holly Hollenbeck spent about a year giving her A-frame home near Lake Tahoe a gut renovation.
Pigliacampo decided to paint the interiors white, the most cost-effective detail of the renovation, and add a ladder to the second level.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
“We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,” says Paula.
Using a contemporary play on vintage ski cabins in Vermont, architect David R. Maclean designed a modern home that takes advantage of sweeping valley views and opens up to the surrounding forested landscape.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The result of a year-long renovation, this modified A-frame overlooks the fantastic hills of Okanagan’s wine country.
Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.
Van Beek’s extra space is home to her office. She works on a Tense table by Piergiorgio and Michele Cazzaniga and Flow chairs by Jean Marie Massaud, both for MDF Italia.
Architecture firm Bromley Caldari transformed a cramped beach house into a spacious vacation getaway filled with natural light and views.
Diana Vincent of High Camp Home renovated a 2,700-square-foot A-frame and enlarged the rooms to create more usable space.
Originally built in 1974 as a kit home, this A-frame cabin was saved from ruins by an ambitious couple who temporarily turned it into a home for five.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
Kara Van Dyke breathed new life into an A-frame built 30 years ago by her grandfather. The family home now features rustic modern decor inspired by Kara’s Scandinavian roots.
Constructed from locally sourced materials, this recently built home by Scott & Scott Architects mimics the classic A-frame.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.