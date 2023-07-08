SubscribeSign In
“I got rid of the bathtub because I like the idea of a big shower,” Pozner explains. But to achieve a comparable effect, he installed a teak bench from Waterworks on the rear shower wall. “One of the things I like about a bath is that you can soak. Here I can sit and have the water pound on me—it’s a hybrid shower and bath.”
White oak paneling imbues uniformity and warmth into the hallway, kitchen, and living spaces.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
The kitchen cabinets are partly finished in Formica laminate in a royal dark blue color that contrasts with the white ceramic backsplash tiles, the oak laminate cabinets, and the Victorian ash timber floor. The countertop is crafted from Stone Ambassador Beton engineered stone, which echoes the burnished concrete floor in the meals alcove.
Ebonized oak cabinetry anchors the kitchen. Smoked mirror forms the backsplash, "to reflect the view even when you're turned away from it," says Megowan.
