Stacey and Doug prepare food before the kitchen's massive wall of soothing tile from Heath Ceramics.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
The hemlock slat ceiling runs throughout the first floor, save for the living room. The slats hide acoustical batting and tracks for lighting. It also adds warmth, texture, and interest, and provides a sense of continuity.