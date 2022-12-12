Dwell House
Collection by
Tadashi Suzuki
67
View
28
Photos
Camper House
Camper House Floor Plan
A palm palapa covered a patio area before Dani built the teak structure around the camper.
Friends gather for a fireside sing-along on Dani’s property.
The avocado trees are definitely the best of the property, Dani says: "Perfect for when you want to have a good breakfast after surfing.
The outdoor shower was part of the initial construction and provides the perfect spot to rinse off after a morning in the ocean.
Wood panels at the rear of the home serve as window coverings and operate with pulleys.
Dani uses the multi-tasking stacking table in the living area for drawing and work.
Dani built a small storage shed on the edge of his property to house his building supplies and tools.
"I learned a lot from the locals,
Teak is grown commercially on plantations in Nicaragua and Dani was lucky to source plenty of it from neighbors.
A staple of tropical architecture, durable teak wood is grown on commercial plantations in Nicaragua and made an obvious choice for Dani.
“I prioritize simplicity, functionality and respect for the environment,” says Dani.
Dani's round, paper light fixtures add to the home's nighttime lantern-effect.
Dani is especially pleased by how smoothly the sliding door and the pulleys work. “It was an experiment and it turned out very well,” he says.
The natural greenery on the property includes lemongrass, aloe vera, mango trees, cashew trees, and avocado trees.
The structure’s simple construction is laid bare in the vanity: a wood frame holds up the vessel sink and provides a place to store towels below.
The bathroom suggests a sauna with its floor-to-ceiling teak planks and simple white fixtures and black fittings.
