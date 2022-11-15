SubscribeSign In
Building the cabin himself stretched Tim's carpentry skills, but allowed the architect to explore material and construction techniques..
Sitting on small caster wheels, the studio is as movable as an automobile, while also giving the structure a greater sense of lightness and shadow.
From inside, the combination of window and clerestory reads as one transparent view.
The angled placement of the studio's lone eye-level window is one of its many subtle design details.
The studio was designed without a traditional top plate between the walls and ceiling, to emphasize the floating-roof effect and make the clerestories as unobstructed as possible.
Opposite Tim's workstation is a stand-up drafting table and model-building area, which comes with a view of the back yard.
A basic floor plan and section view
The project mixes different grades of plywood as a demonstration for Tim and his architectural clients.
Sitting beside the couple's home, the Light Ribbon studio complements its lone traditional window with the project's namesake architectural feature: acrylic clerestories.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
