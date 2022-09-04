SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tadashi Suzuki

49

View 13 Photos
This bedroom, with its white walls and hardwood floors, is striking in its dissimilarity from the rest of the house.
This bedroom, with its white walls and hardwood floors, is striking in its dissimilarity from the rest of the house.
The storage room is lined with shelves made from the same cedar used throughout the house.
The storage room is lined with shelves made from the same cedar used throughout the house.
Complete with built-in shelving, the spacious office abounds in natural light.
Complete with built-in shelving, the spacious office abounds in natural light.
A bold red sink adds a splash of color to the otherwise-muted kitchen.
A bold red sink adds a splash of color to the otherwise-muted kitchen.
Track lighting on exposed beams illuminates the dining area.
Track lighting on exposed beams illuminates the dining area.
The decks look out onto the verdant backyard.
The decks look out onto the verdant backyard.
Rough-hewn cedar paneling is used throughout the entire interior.
Rough-hewn cedar paneling is used throughout the entire interior.
A striking freestanding fireplace adds an industrial feel to the cozy living room.
A striking freestanding fireplace adds an industrial feel to the cozy living room.
Each of the five rooms facing the rear of the house flaunts its own deck, accessible through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.
Each of the five rooms facing the rear of the house flaunts its own deck, accessible through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.
A covered bridge leads from the carport to the house, offering a glimpse of the wooden interiors to come.
A covered bridge leads from the carport to the house, offering a glimpse of the wooden interiors to come.
The house perches on a hill in River Heights, a neighborhood on the edge of Iowa City.
The house perches on a hill in River Heights, a neighborhood on the edge of Iowa City.
A rare find designed by acclaimed architecture firm Crites and McConnell in 1965, the Kitzman House features floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm, cedar-paneled interior.
A rare find designed by acclaimed architecture firm Crites and McConnell in 1965, the Kitzman House features floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm, cedar-paneled interior.