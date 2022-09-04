Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Tadashi Suzuki
49
View
13
Photos
This bedroom, with its white walls and hardwood floors, is striking in its dissimilarity from the rest of the house.
The storage room is lined with shelves made from the same cedar used throughout the house.
Complete with built-in shelving, the spacious office abounds in natural light.
A bold red sink adds a splash of color to the otherwise-muted kitchen.
Track lighting on exposed beams illuminates the dining area.
The decks look out onto the verdant backyard.
Rough-hewn cedar paneling is used throughout the entire interior.
A striking freestanding fireplace adds an industrial feel to the cozy living room.
Each of the five rooms facing the rear of the house flaunts its own deck, accessible through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.
A covered bridge leads from the carport to the house, offering a glimpse of the wooden interiors to come.
The house perches on a hill in River Heights, a neighborhood on the edge of Iowa City.
A rare find designed by acclaimed architecture firm Crites and McConnell in 1965, the Kitzman House features floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm, cedar-paneled interior.
Share