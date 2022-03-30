415 Lafayette Ideas
Easy Transitions To visually connect the kitchen with the outdoor covered patio, the architects installed a cedar ceiling that flows from interior to exterior, peppered with an uninterrupted grid of Iside 2 puck lights from Leucos USA. Bifold accordion doors by Sierra Pacific open all the way, allowing the Zuckermans’ large dinner parties to spill outside. leucosusa.com sierrapacificwindows.com
Located in Austin’s historic Hyde Park in the company of 1920s-era bungalows, the Concrete Casita by Ravel Architecture is distinct with its contemporary, low-lying profile, yet feels at home with the neighborhood. Designs to become in-law’s quarters or serve as a versatile, indoor/outdoor space for an active Austin family, the 600-square-foot structure has a rugged makeup of board-formed concrete, rusted steel, and glass.
Now, large doors connect inside and out, as does the double-sided fireplace. Instead of installing a flat fascia board at the roof, Marlatt “went to a metal shop and had a stainless-steel V-shape fabricated. It gives us that sharp metal edge, almost like a wing of a plane.” The new deck is made of Pakari, a thermally modified pine that is chemical free, insect and rot resistant, renewable, and California fire-rated.
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