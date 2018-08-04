28 Versatile and Chic Ideas For Maximizing Space in Your Tiny Home

Transportable, affordable, and efficient, tiny homes have proven to be a big game-changer in the housing market. But as any tiny-home owner knows, when space is scarce, home decor must work hard to make the most out of every square inch. Find pieces that maximize your compact space while showing off your taste. The Aspect Walnut Floating Cube Shelf, for instance, activates unused wall space, and the Emlyn Basket is a chic way to hide odds and ends. From small footprint decor to surprisingly sleek storage options, these items will give any small living space effortless livability, freedom from clutter, and a beautiful, timeless look.

