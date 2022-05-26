SubscribeSign In
Custom kitchen cabinetry was designed by Workstead and fabricated by the firm’s go-to woodworker Bartenschlager.
Bruce worried about what to put in the double-height space above the kitchen table—–until he found these Tom Dixon–designed mirror balls. “They were installed at random and when William came over that evening, he said, ‘Fantastic, well done.’ So we left them like that.”
Lawrence, seven, shows off his toy collection on a vintage Cado wall unit in his bedroom,
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Lafayette Modern Remodel by Klopf Architecrue
The view from the rear lawn towards the house. The outdoor living room is accessible from the family room (on the right) and the living room (on the left).
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
The large pocket doors of Mandeville Canyon House open up the corner of the living room to the concrete terrace and lawn beyond. This house, designed by Dutton Architects, is perfect for informal living and taking advantage of the southern California climate.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
Natural light was also a used as a continuous theme throughout the home, as seen in one of its three bedrooms.
The living room features a Malibu sofa from Kasala, and it sits above a Moroccan wool carpet the owner inherited.
The entryway features a family heirloom in the form of an antique dresser, which sits beneath a West Elm chandelier.
