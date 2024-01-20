Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The courtyard is thoughtfully decorated with greenery and hand-picked furniture, creating an inviting oasis in the heart of Sanders. This inner sanctuary is covered and during the colder months an open wood burning fireplace is the perfect place to warm your spirits. Order food in the courtyard or just bring a drink, a blanket and a book.
Since 1932, the historic Royal Danish Theatre has had a performer whose name and importance is known only to the performers; the red velvet curtain Tata. Every night she sets the stage for the shows at the theatre, and in an homage to that the hotel has named their cocktail bar after her.
The kitchen is the beating heart of the hotel as well as a local hangout for Copenhageners. Sanders Kitchen has the atmosphere of a private dinner party, a chef who likes to hang out with his guests, and a menu that is as unfussy as it is tasty.
The master bedrooms are ideal for travellers looking to spread out and relax in a refined atmosphere. They consist of a spacious bedroom with a king size bed and a separate lounge. They are equipped with handpicked furniture adequate for entertaining guests, or just for kicking back and enjoying the beautiful design. Furthermore the rooms all have a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and separate lavatory. The rooms face either the street or the courtyard.
The Coupé rooms are ideal for the individual traveller looking to spend a night in Sanders’ cosy, intimate surroundings. The design is inspired by luxury train cabins from the golden age of travel, providing plenty of comfort and luxury in the relatively limited space. The bedrooms consist of a single bed and a private bathroom with walk-in shower and lavatory, and they face the residential courtyard.
A nice and intimate room with a queen size bed, offering more square metres but the same design and refined atmosphere as the Coupé rooms. It is the perfect bedrooms for the single traveller looking for a bit more space, or for couples looking to cosy up in a snug bedroom. The room faces the atrium.
Master Bedroom
Master Bathroom
Atrium into dining room
Atrium
Kitchen back into living room
Living room into kitchen
