The courtyard is thoughtfully decorated with greenery and hand-picked furniture, creating an inviting oasis in the heart of Sanders. This inner sanctuary is covered and during the colder months an open wood burning fireplace is the perfect place to warm your spirits. Order food in the courtyard or just bring a drink, a blanket and a book.
The master bedrooms are ideal for travellers looking to spread out and relax in a refined atmosphere. They consist of a spacious bedroom with a king size bed and a separate lounge. They are equipped with handpicked furniture adequate for entertaining guests, or just for kicking back and enjoying the beautiful design. Furthermore the rooms all have a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and separate lavatory. The rooms face either the street or the courtyard.
The Coupé rooms are ideal for the individual traveller looking to spend a night in Sanders’ cosy, intimate surroundings. The design is inspired by luxury train cabins from the golden age of travel, providing plenty of comfort and luxury in the relatively limited space. The bedrooms consist of a single bed and a private bathroom with walk-in shower and lavatory, and they face the residential courtyard.
A nice and intimate room with a queen size bed, offering more square metres but the same design and refined atmosphere as the Coupé rooms. It is the perfect bedrooms for the single traveller looking for a bit more space, or for couples looking to cosy up in a snug bedroom. The room faces the atrium.
