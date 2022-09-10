SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

1523 Bath

View 20 Photos
Glass sliding doors open up the primary bathroom to the surrounding landscape.
bathroom with skylight
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
