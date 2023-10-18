1405 E Ash
During the first phase of the renovation by Paul McKean Architecture, the kitchen was fully renovated with quartz countertops, stainless-steel backsplash, and new cabinets with detailing designed to match the original millwork. “Two under-counter KitchenAid refrigerators were added along with a new dishwasher, induction cooktop, and electric oven,” says the listing agent.
Noted Portland architect Richard Campbell designed this two-story residence on a wooded lot in Portland’s Highland Crest neighborhood as his primary home. After it was completed in 1966, the house received a 1979 addition by architect Gary Michael. It was later restored and renovated by Paul McKean Architecture in two phases, from 2011 to 2013 and 2018 through 2019.