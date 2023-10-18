SubscribeSign In
Collection by Lee Brainard

In 1979, architect Gary Michael designed a roof structure that mirrors the form of the original house to cover a section of the large ipe deck.
The four-bedroom home was dubbed <i>Sunset Magazine</i>’s “Home of the Year” in 1967 and won the AIA Portland Chapter Award of Merit in 1966.
A sliding glass door connects the tranquil bathing area to a private patio.
A custom vanity separates the sleeping area from the luxurious en suite bath, which includes a freestanding tub and a walk-in shower with a heated floor.
The lower level houses the primary suite with a soaking tub and sauna, as well as three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bookend the open living spaces on the main level and overlook the connecting patios, flooding the interior with forest views.
A custom steel fireplace by Formed Objects was also added during the phase-one renovation.
During the first phase of the renovation by Paul McKean Architecture, the kitchen was fully renovated with quartz countertops, stainless-steel backsplash, and new cabinets with detailing designed to match the original millwork. “Two under-counter KitchenAid refrigerators were added along with a new dishwasher, induction cooktop, and electric oven,” says the listing agent.
The Campbell Residence, also known as the Cain Wong Residence (as it is currently owned by Aaron Cain and Annie Wong) features vaulted cedar ceilings, Douglas fir beams, and an exposed concrete structural system. Large, custom-milled windows overlook the connecting patios and let in forest views.
Noted Portland architect Richard Campbell designed this two-story residence on a wooded lot in Portland’s Highland Crest neighborhood as his primary home. After it was completed in 1966, the house received a 1979 addition by architect Gary Michael. It was later restored and renovated by Paul McKean Architecture in two phases, from 2011 to 2013 and 2018 through 2019.
