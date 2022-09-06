14 Brick Wall
Becky, a Pilates Instructor, and Rob, a Trading Manager in leisure, fashion and lifestyle, turned a tired Victorian Hayloft into a home with personality and an exceptional interior living space. Becky plans to convert the garage at the front of the property into a pilates studio for her company Dalby Pilates.
The travertine floor for the guest bedroom came from a De La Espada showroom in Soho. When moving stores, the owners were considering throwing out their travertine floor, but Dealtry offered to install it in his home. Along with exposed ceiling beams, the tiles provide a sense of texture and warmth to the space. Photo by Tara Donne.