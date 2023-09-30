SubscribeSign In
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
“The approval process wasn’t easy. It’s just a guesthouse, but we may as well have been trying to build an apartment complex in the backyard,” says Marks. Walls of board-formed concrete are warmed by the cumaru wood ceilings and decks.
Studio Shed offers to ship their prefabs as DIY projects, where the buyer receives the units as a kits of parts that they can assemble themselves using the provided instructions and specialized tools.
While the models come with standard options for windows and entry doors, their number and style can be changed. Studio Shed provides an online tool that allows potential clients to experiment with different designs.
Pro Assembly otdoor lights interior light fixtures fiberglass roof insulation
Metal wainscotting can be added along the bottom of the envelope at no extra cost. Other free upgrades include awnings or trellis shades above the windows.
Studio Shed takes pride in the many uses to which their clients have adapted the Signature model. Apart from the sauna pictured above, some have transformed the prefab into recording studios, fitness rooms, or art studios.
The sheds come standard with fiber cement lap siding. The cladding can be upgraded to blocks (pictured here), planks, or shingles for an additional $1k–$7k.
The structure of the prefabs is made from fir and engineered wood. Whether the a concrete slab or wood framing is used for the foundation depends upon local supply.
Studio Shed offers four different product lines that range from 96 to 1000 square feet in size. The model pictured above is an lengthened version of the Signature model.
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
