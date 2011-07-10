Zem Joaquin & Mariel Hemingway

By Erika Heet
After discussing green living on the Sustainability Stage, ecofabulous founder Zem Joaquin and actress, wellness expert and Cambria USA stonework brand advocate Mariel Hemingway gave us a quick rundown of why they love Dwell on Design. Joaquin designed a sustainable dream home—currently being auctioned off on eBay beginning with a starting bid of $160,000—that anchored the Dwell Outdoor area of the show. Both women are ardent supporters of the ="Cradle to Cradle Institute, conceptualized by architect William McDonough and chemist Michael Braungart to create a framework for product quality assessment and innovation.