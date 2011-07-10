Zem Joaquin & Mariel Hemingway

After discussing green living on the Sustainability Stage, ecofabulous founder Zem Joaquin and actress, wellness expert and Cambria USA stonework brand advocate Mariel Hemingway gave us a quick rundown of why they love Dwell on Design. Joaquin designed a sustainable dream home—currently being auctioned off on eBay beginning with a starting bid of $160,000—that anchored the Dwell Outdoor area of the show. Both women are ardent supporters of the ="Cradle to Cradle Institute, conceptualized by architect William McDonough and chemist Michael Braungart to create a framework for product quality assessment and innovation.