Yesterday's Kitchen of Tomorrow

Did you know that you can search the archives of Life Magazine via Google? Take a look at what we used to consider a modern kitchen–the Kitchen of Tomorrow presented in Toledo Ohio in 1943.

A built-in utensil rack in a kitchen-of-tomorrow exhibit. A view of built-in foot pedals to run the faucets. A built-in waffle iron.







Mrs. Fritz Burns in her dream kitchen, using her built-in hydraulic dishwasher, in a Los Angeles house designed and built in 1946 in by her contractor husband, Bob Landry. And one last one because it's so good:







House of Tomorrow Photos © Time Inc.and Nina Leen via Google.