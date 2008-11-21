View Photos
Yesterday's Kitchen of Tomorrow
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
Did you know that you can search the archives of Life Magazine via Google? Take a look at what we used to consider a modern kitchen–the Kitchen of Tomorrow presented in Toledo Ohio in 1943.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
And one last one because it's so good:
House of Tomorrow Photos © Time Inc.and Nina Leen via Google.