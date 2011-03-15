YBCA's "Remember the Times"

In the presence of DiCioccio's sculptures, there is an overwhelming urge to embrace their tactile qualities and pet each cartoonish version of the familiar items. The artist’s hand and compulsive attention to detail is evident, particularly in her renditions of vacation photo slides and international currency. The ultra soft texture and handmade quality of the sculptures work in stark contrast to the expected paper and plastic materials that typically go unnoticed in our day-to-day lives.



Loose, hanging threads fall from the fabric objects to suggest that the viewer should fill in the gaps with their own memory and find personal meaning in each object. "Remember the Times" calls for us to slow down and examine the world around us, the things we collect and the ones we throw away. DiCioccio’s delicate handling of these often discarded objects bears in mind themes of consumption, waste and temporality.



She explains in her statement: "A hole is left behind by the disappearance of these everyday objects. What will happen when we no longer touch information? When newsprint does not rub off onto our fingertips? When we no longer write longhand? The tedious handiwork and obsessive care I employ to create my work aims to remind the viewer of these simple but intimate pieces of everyday life and to provoke a pang of nostalgia for the familiar physicality of these objects."

