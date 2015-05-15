View Photos
Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form
By Brandi Andres
Over the course of three days, attendees of Dwell on Design L.A. will be able to observe the knit graffiti collaborative Yarn Bombing Los Angeles as they create colorful, site-specific installations.
Participants will have the opportunity to sew together a blanket made of excess granny squares from the CAFAM Granny Squared project. Each completed granny square blanket will be added to a yurt structure, setting up a colorful and ephemeral "Temporary Residence."