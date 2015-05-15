Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form
View Photos

Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form

Add to
Like
Share
By Brandi Andres
Over the course of three days, attendees of Dwell on Design L.A. will be able to observe the knit graffiti collaborative Yarn Bombing Los Angeles as they create colorful, site-specific installations.

At Dwell on Design Los Angeles 2015, attendees will be able to observe the Yarn Bombing Los Angeles team—including Julie Kornblum, David Orozco, Judy Richards, Darlyn Susan Yee, and Carol Zou—as they create colorful, site-specific installations.

Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form - Photo 1 of 5 -

Yarn Bombing Los Angeles covered the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles with 7,500 hand crocheted granny squares for the CAFAM Granny Squared project in 2013, bringing together more than 500 crafters from 25 countries for the common goal of creating a work of art in yarn.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Participants will have the opportunity to sew together a blanket made of excess granny squares from the CAFAM Granny Squared project. Each completed granny square blanket will be added to a yurt structure, setting up a colorful and ephemeral "Temporary Residence."

Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form - Photo 2 of 5 -

For Dwell on Design 2015, artist-in-residence Yarn Bombing Los Angeles will present the installation “Temporary Residence,” raising awareness for San Fernando-based Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.

 

Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form - Photo 3 of 5 -

The Urban Letters installation, displayed next to the Craft and Folk Art Museum, gave participants and passersby something to admire and hashtag.

Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form - Photo 4 of 5 -

Yarn Bombing Los Angeles created the Yarn-o-polis installation at the historic Grand Central Market food hall in downtown Los Angeles, in collaboration with over 80 knitters and crocheters.

Yarn Bombing Uses Knitting as a Public Art Form - Photo 5 of 5 -

Zhou and company will also host workshops throughout the weekend with special takeaways for Dwell on Design visitors.