Yaffee Mays talks to the NWBLK

The NWBLK, a "retail environment, workshop, and design HQ in San Francisco" just posted a smart interiview with the furnituremakers Rebecca Yaffee and Laura Mays. Yaffee Mays was founded in 2005 and the two designers have recently moved their studio from Mays's native Ireland to a spot in Fort Bragg on the Northern California coast. In the video, Mays takes us through the pair's approach to design, how furniture relates to architecture, and a chair that strikes a surprising balance between "a cradle and a coffin."