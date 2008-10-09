World's Tallest Lego Tower
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
In honor of Lego's 50th anniversary, Lego employed the help of thousands of children, about 500,000 Legos, and a crane to topple the old record for the world's tallest Lego tower (previously held by the Windsor Legoland). The tower, which beat out the old record by about 7 inches, was built earlier this week in Vienna. About 3,000 children helped assemble chunks of the tower and then professionals used a crane to add the pieces all the way up to 96.7 feet high. Besides a couple of wires to secure it against winds, the tower stood on its own with a hollow center and a shape that was said to represent the old Viking long boat masts.