World's Tallest Lego Tower
View Photos

World's Tallest Lego Tower

Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet
Remember those lazy days making Lego houses and hospitals, clicking everything into place and feeling that you'd really built something? Well imagine being one of the kids that helped build the world's tallest Lego tower:
World's Tallest Lego Tower - Photo 1 of 2 -

500,000 Lego bricks, a crane and the efforts of thousands of children created this giant tower.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample



In honor of Lego's 50th anniversary, Lego employed the help of thousands of children, about 500,000 Legos, and a crane to topple the old record for the world's tallest Lego tower (previously held by the Windsor Legoland). The tower, which beat out the old record by about 7 inches, was built earlier this week in Vienna.  About 3,000 children helped assemble chunks of the tower and then professionals used a crane to add the pieces all the way up to 96.7 feet high. Besides a couple of wires to secure it against winds, the tower stood on its own with a hollow center and a shape that was said to represent the old Viking long boat masts.

World's Tallest Lego Tower - Photo 2 of 2 -