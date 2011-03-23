Woodbury Trains Latino Architects

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

"The typical student at an 'elite' institution," Lamster writes, "is the child of professionals who has come to architecture through some combination of exposure via parents, school, travel, and native artistic inclination. Woodbury’s working-class students often come to the field after watching their family build a home, or through parents who work in the construction industry."

He goes on to note that "about 70 percent of Woodbury students are the first in their families to attend college," before offering a small profile of a couple of Latino students who hail from the area.

To me, one of the massive benefits that a school like Woodbury offers is a connection to a place and a population. And training a group of new placemakers with a strong sense of place in mind only makes sense. Just as regionalism is so critical to architecture (fie on the placeless box!), so to should it inform the way architects are educated.