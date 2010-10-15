Winner: Color Me Impressed, Round Two

Designer's Statement:

At first I was a bit concerned about the muse photo. I thought, "hmm, who would wear that?" The video and interview were what turned me around though. I do love the concept of making a statement with your space and therefore why not your clothing too. I ended up loving this palette that originally I thought was just too over the top! I would drench each wall in a different vibrant color. Neutrals? Who needs them? Here in this room, navy and red actually become the "neutrals" for the space and it seems like everything just goes seamlessly with them. Since the color is so bold, clean, striking lines work best and except for the beautifully busy Adler art, everything else is unique yet simple. This space definitely has a sense of originality, just like the man that would live here I'm sure!