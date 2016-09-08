Why a good Door is hard to find

PART ONE:

I never imagined that trying to find architectural doors for our mid century modern home would lead my husband and I on a three year quest that ended with us designing our own line of custom crafted doors.

For the past decade we have run a business restoring mid century modern designs. It's a passion for both of us, so when we finally found the perfect mid century modern home overlooking the city we already had all the perfect furniture to fill it. The challenge was going to be restoring some of the original fixtures that previous owners had, sadly, changed over the years in a series of not so great updates.



Outdoor lighting was a breeze. Lightolier wall scones and outdoor pole lamps by Gerald Thurston were perfect. Restoring the old ceiling beams took elbow grease. I got a roll of amazing vintage Knoll wall fabric to use in our dining room. I found the perfect vintage tiles for the bathroom along with NIB fixtures from the early 1960's.



All that was left was to find suitable doors. We needed a great front door, a side entrance door and maybe an interior door to use in the red oak paneled hallway. I started looking...and looking and looking.