Nancy Bauch's 30 years of design experience goes into each piece of pottery she crafts for her collection of White Forest Pottery. Creating this line is her meditation and a professed connection to nature. Each piece is delicately, imperfectly round with the thin edges of a leaf and the weight of a seashell.



Each handmade item reflects the philosophy of "wabi sabi", which is an aesthetic that honors the beauty of imperfection. And just as no two snowflakes are alike, each of her pieces is unique.



Find the whole collection here.