If You Dream of Becoming a Winemaker, Here’s a 27-Acre Vineyard for $2.4M

Location: 4752 Burke Hill Drive, Ukiah, California

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 2009

Footprint: 3,200 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 27.3 acres

From the Agent: "Whispering Oaks Vineyard combines modern architecture with natural landscape on 27.3 acres, creating the ultimate country living experience. The private and gated drive, flanked by approximately 10 acres of meticulously maintained vineyard and picturesque oaks, ascends to expose panoramic views. Complete with four bedrooms and three full baths, the 3,200-square-feet home offers a lavish retreat. A well-curated culinary haven, the kitchen includes a cozy breakfast nook, built-in refrigeration, double ovens, and an island. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for breathtaking views of the valley, vineyards, and mountains."