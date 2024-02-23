If You Dream of Becoming a Winemaker, Here’s a 27-Acre Vineyard for $2.4M
Location: 4752 Burke Hill Drive, Ukiah, California
Price: $2,395,000
Year Built: 2009
Footprint: 3,200 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 27.3 acres
From the Agent: "Whispering Oaks Vineyard combines modern architecture with natural landscape on 27.3 acres, creating the ultimate country living experience. The private and gated drive, flanked by approximately 10 acres of meticulously maintained vineyard and picturesque oaks, ascends to expose panoramic views. Complete with four bedrooms and three full baths, the 3,200-square-feet home offers a lavish retreat. A well-curated culinary haven, the kitchen includes a cozy breakfast nook, built-in refrigeration, double ovens, and an island. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for breathtaking views of the valley, vineyards, and mountains."
4752 Burke Hill Drive in Ukiah, California, is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Kevin McDonald of Sotheby’s International Realty, Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage.
