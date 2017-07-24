When Was the Last Time You Had a Tech Fail at Home?

"We had an LG Smart LED TV that would turn itself on and off. We searched the net for a few days and found a similar issue that someone in Asia had experienced and resolved by putting a small computer fan on the television’s board processor. The processor has a tendency to heat up too much and, in a self-preservation effort, turns the set off. No shop in our area would touch the modification. So, following the saying "Any port in a storm," we opened up the TV and epoxied a computer fan onto the frame of the processor. It took 30 minutes and cost $5. It’s been 10 months and all is well." - J.G. Cintron



"The day that Alexa, Lutron Caséta, Sonos, Rain Bird, Nest, Logitech, and Haiku all stopped speaking to each other. I had to divine a shutdown/restart/resync sequence that got all the kids playing together again—while my wife insisted no more f-ing automation." - Robert Grenader

"The WiFi didn’t work when it was installed at my new place. It turns out the cable guy put a bunch of staples through the cable when attaching it to the wall . . . DOA." - Jackson Hyland-Lipski



"A great wireless Internet connection is my nemesis. I live in a four-story, 24-foot-wide home. The Internet turns on and off repeatedly. Streaming is a pain in the a__ and I cannot find a signal booster that helps the situation. Love/hate on a daily basis." - Julie Durand