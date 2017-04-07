What's the Best Color to Paint Your Front Door? Your Guide to Finding The One

The first step is to, well, step inside. That's because a front door is an exterior reflection of a home's interior design aesthetic—its first impression, if you will. And why not project a little bit of your personal style out to the world? After all, we know that first impressions count.

When it comes to interior design, we tend to take the approach that beauty is on the inside. But the outside still serves a key purpose to add curb appeal that gives guests and passersby alike a preview of the home's personality and style. So it's time to follow your personal style to your favorite paint color that will make you literally want to shut the front door.Care to take this outside? Scroll for the best front door colors for a stylish first impression.

Written by Jonathan Steinitz from MyDomaine

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Benjamin Moore Bright Yellow Sample ($7)