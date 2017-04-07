What's the Best Color to Paint Your Front Door? Your Guide to Finding The One

The first step is to, well, step inside. That's because a front door is an exterior reflection of a home's interior design aesthetic—its first impression, if you will. And why not project a little bit of your personal style out to the world? After all, we know that first impressions count.
When it comes to interior design, we tend to take the approach that beauty is on the inside. But the outside still serves a key purpose to add curb appeal that gives guests and passersby alike a preview of the home's personality and style. So it's time to follow your personal style to your favorite paint color that will make you literally want to shut the front door.
Care to take this outside? Scroll for the best front door colors for a stylish first impression.
Written by Jonathan Steinitz from MyDomaine
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Benjamin Moore Bright Yellow Sample ($7)
This vibrant, happy shade of yellow invites the sunshine (and sunny vibes) in. That's what makes yellow one of my favorite colors. Accessorized with a simple welcome mat and a few hanging plants, this bright door only requires minimal décor to make a big opening statement.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample
Benjamin Moore Bright Yellow Sample ($7)
Hello from the outside. This inspiring midcentury pink door is just the right hue for a design style that's retro with a little bit of feminine flair. The bright shade hits the sweet spot between bubblegum and blush for pure Palm Springs perfection.
Benjamin Moore Sweet Taffy Sample ($7)
This front door should be all the proof you need to decide that when it comes to doors, orange is the new black. It might be brunch feelings talking, but the bright hue reminds me of a perfect blood-orange mimosa. Needless to say, I've personally got a little orange crush on this one.
Benjamin Moore Fresno Sample ($7)
Knock, knock. Who’s there? A fresh front door color combination. It doesn't get more classic that a jet-black front door, but in this case, the blush walls give the traditional shade a trendy new twist.
Farrow & Ball Pitch Black ($36)
If you feel most at home in neutral territory, you may want to consider going gray. Take this door for example: An earthy gray color sets a relaxing, inviting tone that makes pretty much anyone want to step inside.
Benjamin Moore Galveston Gray Sample ($7)
When you have a clear favorite color, it's a no-brainer to paint your front door. And it's hard to beat the cool factor that comes from a vibrant blue front door like this one. The shade is a modern mid-blue that's not too light and not too dark. Best of all, it connects back to the accent colors in other favorite items like the owner's longboard.
Behr Perfect Sky Flat Exterior Paint ($28)
Behr The Real Teal Semi-Gloss Enamel Exterior Paint ($31)
This metallic gold door shines bright to welcome guests to L.A.'s Hotel Covell. Against a backdrop of more textural, aged elements like brick walls, it's a chic, smooth, glam touch.
Modern Masters Iridescent Gold Metallic Interior/Exterior Paint ($38)
This is a door we adore. There's something so stylishly simple about a classic black door and frame that reminds us it's time to step up.
Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black A-100 Exterior Acrylic Latex ($43)
For a more colorful approach to creating curb appeal, you can use two or more shades to build a personalized color story between the front door and the exterior of the house. Combining warm citrus tones gives this home an extra zing.
Farrow & Ball Citron ($36)
When selecting a front door color, it's always important to be thoughtful of the surrounding colors and finishes, whether they are brick, wood, or even greenery. And if you're looking to integrate a black door with a white frame, there's no reason why can't split the difference with a few classic black-and-white stripes.
Behr Ultra Pure White Flat Exterior Paint ($26)
Did any of these front door colors inspire you to reach for your paintbrush?