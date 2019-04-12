What Would Jonathan Adler Do?

Taxidermy as design device is a loaded topic, one that we’ve lately explored in print and online. Designer Jonathan Adler, whose work often references animal motifs, has a perspective that we thought should be shared.

Whenever I am asked to single out my favorite design trends, I often dither. What constitutes a trend? Conversely, whenever I am asked about my least favorite trends, I snap right back without a moment’s hesitation: taxidermy.

