What Would Jonathan Adler Do?
Dwell Magazine

What Would Jonathan Adler Do?

Add to
Like
Share
By Jonathan Adler
Taxidermy as design device is a loaded topic, one that we’ve lately explored in print and online. Designer Jonathan Adler, whose work often references animal motifs, has a perspective that we thought should be shared.

Whenever I am asked to single out my favorite design trends, I often dither. What constitutes a trend? Conversely, whenever I am asked about my least favorite trends, I snap right back without a moment’s hesitation: taxidermy.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.