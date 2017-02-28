What to Expect from the 2017 Universal Design Conference

At Dwell we care very much about universal, or inclusive, design principles. We think that good design should mean good design for everyone, which is why we are proud to be a media sponsor of The Universal Design Conference, a showcase for the latest breakthroughs and developments in inclusive design.

The event will take place at AIA NYC on March 9, with a host of experts sharing their perspectives on the business behind inclusive design. Hosts Universal Design Management and AEC Professionals Circle have invited advocates, policy thinkers, and industry professionals for a day-long series of discussions on livable communities and the challenges of aging in an urban environment.

The conference will feature 15 speakers, many of whom come from an architecture and design background, like Rob Van Varick, principal at the Michael Graves Group, and Ellen Lupton, a curator at the Cooper Hewitt.

See the full lineup, and buy tickets, by visiting the Universal Design Conference’s website.

For more on universal design, read our story on a California guesthouse designed with both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind.