What is Auctiv?

What this means to us

Our goal is to build a sunscreen that we believe in for people and families who love to enjoy the outdoors. Since we were kids, we’ve taken every chance to be out on the ocean and have experienced first-hand how rough the sun can be on your skin. After seeing how hard it was to find a sunscreen that’s actually natural and healthy to use, we made one ourselves that’s water-resistant, chemical-free, and made in the USA. Every step of the way, we’ve put everything into nailing down the safest, most eco-friendly packaging and formula so that you don’t have to worry about what you’re putting on your skin and out into the earth. We’re working hard to get it in the hands of all our favorite athletes and can’t wait to show you a new lotion we have in the works.

- Jason, Johnny, and Kenny

Our formula

Starting from the ground up, we made a conscious effort to use certified organic ingredients and to stay away from harmful chemicals. Made by a biochemist in the USA, our facestick consists of only four ingredients that are combined in just the right way so that it’s consistent and water-resistant. We made versions in both vanilla and cocoa to fit with different skin tones and their natural scents come from either vanilla extract or cocoa powder. It’s perfect for kids and for spending long days out on the water. Our packagingWe’re proud to say that we built our pocket-sized facestick to be as environmentally conscious as possible. We skipped using plastic and stuck to working with cardboard so that it’s recyclable and biodegradable. The conveniently-sized push-pop stick is made near Chicago and is easy to toss into your bag of gear or throw into your back pocket.

Our Team

The birth of Auctiv first began more than 10 years ago when local Manhattan Beach surfer Johnny Balk started Auctiv Clothing when he was still in high school. After getting the brand off its feet with his surf coach and local surfer, he built a strong connection with Southern California’s surfing and music community. After a few years out of the game, he teamed up with Jason Yau and Kenny Brechtelsbauer to bring it back to life—both local surfers who held a nostalgic connection with the brand for years. Jason can now be found in San Francisco leading the engineering team at Dwell, while Kenny can be spotted on the coast as an LA County lifeguard.