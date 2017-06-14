What Design Trend Do You Wish Would Die?
Subway tile, reclaimed wood, and Edison bulbs.
Lloyd DesBrisay on Dwell
Midcentury modern. While interesting to millennials, not so much to those who grew up with it.
Laura Davies on Facebook
Brass—and soon, copper. It’s artifice.
Britt on Dwell
Chevron must go! @sean_ike on Twitter
Painting brick houses white.
Lynda Berry Weaver on Facebook
Annual color forecasts.
@designreloaded on Twitter
Inspirational words painted in various whimsical fonts on barn boards. Please go away.
Catharine Saunders on Facebook
Rainscreen siding AKA wasp nesting grounds.
@ma2_architects on Twitter
Color-coordinated books.
Gael Weber on Dwell
To me, shabby chic has always been merely shabby.
Dick Rehse on Dwell
Bohemian. If I wanted to navigate a messy room full of overstuffed throw pillows, I’d live in a dorm.
Michael Xavier on Facebook
Stags and deer on cushions. Too contrived and twee.
@somewherefiona on Twitter
I am so tired of perfectly tasteful, minimalist designs for quiet yuppies who love coffee. Give me something wild, extravagant, unexpected, unsensible.
Killiam Smashes on Dwell