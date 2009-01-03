Weck Canning Jars
Weck Canning Jars

By Laure Joliet
The Slow Food movement, not the mention Frtiz Haeg's modern day Victory Gardens, have sparked a renewed interest in canning and preserving homegrown food. Perhaps the best part is rediscovering the beautiful Weck canning jars.



The German-made jars have been around since the beginning of the 20th century, when their introduction revolutionized glass canning. Their iconic shapes, strawberry logo, and simple design make them timeless; a bit like Heath Ceramics (who carry them in California).  With such elegant shapes, like the tulip model, they make home-canned objects something to behold, whether a modest jam or an elaborate pickled beet.

Order your own through the Heath Store or directly from Weck.

