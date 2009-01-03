Weck Canning Jars





The German-made jars have been around since the beginning of the 20th century, when their introduction revolutionized glass canning. Their iconic shapes, strawberry logo, and simple design make them timeless; a bit like Heath Ceramics (who carry them in California). With such elegant shapes, like the tulip model, they make home-canned objects something to behold, whether a modest jam or an elaborate pickled beet.



Order your own through the Heath Store or directly from Weck.