Weck Canning Jars
By Laure Joliet –
The Slow Food movement, not the mention Frtiz Haeg's modern day Victory Gardens, have sparked a renewed interest in canning and preserving homegrown food. Perhaps the best part is rediscovering the beautiful Weck canning jars.
The German-made jars have been around since the beginning of the 20th century, when their introduction revolutionized glass canning. Their iconic shapes, strawberry logo, and simple design make them timeless; a bit like Heath Ceramics (who carry them in California). With such elegant shapes, like the tulip model, they make home-canned objects something to behold, whether a modest jam or an elaborate pickled beet.
Order your own through the Heath Store or directly from Weck.
